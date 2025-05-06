Harrison Bader Injury: Sitting due to illness

Bader is not in the Twins' starting lineup against the Orioles on Tuesday due to an illness, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Bader won't start Tuesday, but Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said the 30-year-old outfielder could be available off the bench. The Twins will go with Willi Castro, Byron Buxton and Trevor Larnach as their starting outfield trio against Orioles southpaw Cade Povich.