Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
MLB DFS
MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, June 18

MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Wednesday, June 18

Written by 
Ryan Pohle 
Updated on June 18, 2025 4:10PM EST
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball

This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 11-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Possible postponements for Twins at Reds, Cardinals at White Sox, Brewers at Cubs and Angels at Yankees. Proceed accordingly!

Usually we have a smaller main slate every Wednesday, but with a lack of afternoon games we have a larger slate to dissect including four starters priced $9,500 or higher. Chris Sale is the highest priced and our best projected pitcher, and although he doesn't have the best matchup his dominant strikeout rate gives him a leg up on the competition.

We've also starred Kris Bubic, Bailey Ober and Logan Allen in our optimizer. Allen gets an $1,100 discount compared to his FanDuel salary which gives him GPP appeal as a value option. Meanwhile, Bubic was crushed his last time out, but that's been a rare occurrence as he's shown his upside with eight 25+ DK point performances this season and draws a favorable matchup against the Rangers. Sonny Gray (check weather), Nick Lodolo and Taj Bradley also deserve a mention as they rank well in the metrics below. Note that the Dodgers are going with Emmet Sheehan to start with a restricted workload, followed by Justin Wrobleski

Here's

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 11-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*Possible postponements for Twins at Reds, Cardinals at White Sox, Brewers at Cubs and Angels at Yankees. Proceed accordingly!

Usually we have a smaller main slate every Wednesday, but with a lack of afternoon games we have a larger slate to dissect including four starters priced $9,500 or higher. Chris Sale is the highest priced and our best projected pitcher, and although he doesn't have the best matchup his dominant strikeout rate gives him a leg up on the competition.

We've also starred Kris Bubic, Bailey Ober and Logan Allen in our optimizer. Allen gets an $1,100 discount compared to his FanDuel salary which gives him GPP appeal as a value option. Meanwhile, Bubic was crushed his last time out, but that's been a rare occurrence as he's shown his upside with eight 25+ DK point performances this season and draws a favorable matchup against the Rangers. Sonny Gray (check weather), Nick Lodolo and Taj Bradley also deserve a mention as they rank well in the metrics below. Note that the Dodgers are going with Emmet Sheehan to start with a restricted workload, followed by Justin Wrobleski

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Chris Sale12118
Sonny Gray2433
Framber Valdez33213
Kris Bubic4149
Bailey Ober516134
Nick Lodolo66910
Taj Bradley7982
Jameson Taillon8141012
Jacob Misiorowski9N/AN/A16
Ryan Yarbrough101071
Justin Verlander11151111
Trevor Rogers12N/AN/A7
Eduardo Rodriguez138622
Logan Allen1412166
Patrick Corbin15131221
Luis Severino1651815
Eric Lauer177519
Paul Blackburn18N/AN/A8
Emmet Sheehan19N/AN/A20
Stephen Kolek20111514
Sean Burke21171417
Jack Kochanowicz2218175

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Yankees6.67High
Dodgers6.42High
Astros5.64High
Braves5.58High
Cardinals5.41Medium
Reds5.25Medium
Cubs4.911Low
Rays4.83Medium
Blue Jays4.814High
Diamondbacks4.716Medium
Giants4.617Low
Orioles4.610Medium
Royals4.69High
Twins4.212Medium
Athletics3.86Low
Rangers3.822Low
Guardians3.820Medium
Padres3.613High
White Sox3.519Low
Brewers3.515Low
Angels3.421Medium
Mets3.418Low

My primary team stack targets

Royals vs. LHP Corbin (4.54 FIP, 17.9 K%). Key pieces: Salvador Perez, Jonathan India, Maikel Garcia, Bobby Witt, Mark Canha

Padres vs. RHP Sheehan (season debut, career 4.85 FIP). Key pieces: Trenton Brooks, Gavin Sheets, Fernando Tatis, Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts

Blue Jays vs. LHP Rodriguez (6.27 ERA, 1.6 HR/9). Key pieces: Alejandro Kirk, Vladimir Guerrero, Davis Schneider, Bo Bichette, George Springer

Twins vs. LHP Lodolo (career 5.12 ERA at home). Key pieces: Willi Castro, Brooks Lee, Carlos Correa, Harrison Bader, Byron Buxton

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
More Home Runs. Fewer Strikeouts. 

Get RotoWire's advanced reports and tools to confidently start your best team.

  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Confirmed lineup alerts
  • Advanced stats to help you choose the right players
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only MLB Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire MLB fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle
Ryan Pohle is a DFS Product Specialist at RotoWire and has written for the site since 2020.
MLB Props: MLB Picks and Player Props for Rangers vs Royals
MLB Props: MLB Picks and Player Props for Rangers vs Royals