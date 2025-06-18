This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 11-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*Possible postponements for Twins at Reds, Cardinals at White Sox, Brewers at Cubs and Angels at Yankees. Proceed accordingly!

Usually we have a smaller main slate every Wednesday, but with a lack of afternoon games we have a larger slate to dissect including four starters priced $9,500 or higher. Chris Sale is the highest priced and our best projected pitcher, and although he doesn't have the best matchup his dominant strikeout rate gives him a leg up on the competition.

We've also starred Kris Bubic, Bailey Ober and Logan Allen in our optimizer. Allen gets an $1,100 discount compared to his FanDuel salary which gives him GPP appeal as a value option. Meanwhile, Bubic was crushed his last time out, but that's been a rare occurrence as he's shown his upside with eight 25+ DK point performances this season and draws a favorable matchup against the Rangers. Sonny Gray (check weather), Nick Lodolo and Taj Bradley also deserve a mention as they rank well in the metrics below. Note that the Dodgers are going with Emmet Sheehan to start with a restricted workload, followed by Justin Wrobleski.

