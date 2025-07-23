Harrison Bader News: Sitting after six straight starts

Bader is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers.

Though he'll be on the bench for the series finale, Bader seems to have at least temporarily reclaimed a near-everyday role in the outfield while utility man Willi Castro has been spelling the struggling Brooks Lee in the infield more frequently of late. Bader had started each of the last six games -- five in left field, one in center field -- while going 5-for-21 with a home run, a double, two walks, three RBI and three runs. Set to become a free agent this winter, Bader could be a trade chip ahead of the July 31 deadline while the 49-52 Twins find themselves on the periphery of the American League wild-card race.