Heliot Ramos News: Multi-hit effort in victory

Ramos went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-3 win over Atlanta.

Ramos hit a ground-rule double to left field in the third inning and added a single in the sixth before coming around to score. The 25-year-old outfielder has recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games, slashing .348/.393/.435 with three runs scored, three RBI and two doubles across 28 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's now slashing .267/.340/.429 with 53 runs scored, 50 RBI, 19 doubles, 14 home runs and five stolen bases across 441 plate appearances this season.