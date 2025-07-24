Heliot Ramos News: Multi-hit effort in victory
Ramos went 2-for-5 with a double and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-3 win over Atlanta.
Ramos hit a ground-rule double to left field in the third inning and added a single in the sixth before coming around to score. The 25-year-old outfielder has recorded at least one hit in five of his last six games, slashing .348/.393/.435 with three runs scored, three RBI and two doubles across 28 plate appearances during that span. Overall, he's now slashing .267/.340/.429 with 53 runs scored, 50 RBI, 19 doubles, 14 home runs and five stolen bases across 441 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now