Henry Davis News: Getting third start in four games

Davis will start at catcher and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Tigers.

Davis and Joey Bart had been alternating turns behind the plate during the final week before the All-Star break and in the first series of the second half this past weekend, but the playing time at catcher might be starting to tilt more in Davis' favor. The Pirates will hand Davis his third start in four games, even though he's gone hitless with five strikeouts in 13 at-bats over his last five contests.