Heriberto Hernandez News: Goes deep in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

Hernandez went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Brewers.

Hernandez launched a three-run homer in the fifth inning that proved to be the game-winning hit. The 25-year-old has hit safely in four straight contests and continues to make the most of his part-time role, slashing .326/.382/.511 with four home runs, 16 RBI and 14 runs scored across his first 102 major-league plate appearances.

