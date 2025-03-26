Huascar Brazoban News: Gets roster spot

Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns said Wednesday that Brazoban will be included on the Opening Day roster, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Brazoban secured one of the final available spots in the New York bullpen. The 35-year-old right-hander is likely to be used mostly in middle relief after he turned in a 3.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 51:25 K:BB to go with five holds across his 51.2 innings in the big leagues last season between the Marlins and Mets.