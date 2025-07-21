Hunter Bigge Injury: Aiming to pitch again in 2025

Bigge (face/lat) said Monday that he feels back to normal and is hopeful to pitch again this season, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Initially placed on the injured list back on May 6 due to a right lat strain, Bigge's return date was pushed back further June 19, when he was hit in the face by a foul ball while watching a game from the dugout. Bigge required surgery to address multiple facial fractures, but he appears to have made good progress in his recovery, noting Monday that he's since resumed eating solid foods. Bigge will look to regain strength before starting up a throwing program and gearing up for an eventual return from the 60-day IL.