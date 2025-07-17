Menu
Hunter Bigge headshot

Hunter Bigge Injury: Moved to 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 17, 2025

The Rays transferred Bigge (lat/face) to the 60-day injured list Thursday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The transaction frees a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Joey Gerber. Bigge originally went on the IL back in early May due to a right lat strain and then suffered an unrelated setback when he was struck in the face by a line drive while sitting in the dugout. He has resumed activities but is still a ways off from a return.

Hunter Bigge
Tampa Bay Rays
More Stats & News
