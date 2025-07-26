Hunter Brown News: Tagged with tough loss

Brown (9-5) took the loss against the Athletics on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out five across five innings.

Brown entered Saturday's game with a 7.80 ERA and 1.60 WHIP in 15 innings over his prior three starts. He was much better against the Athletics, but despite giving up just one run on a Brent Rooker double in the first inning, Brown still came away with the loss as the Astros' batters struggled to generate offense. Brown is lined up to face the Red Sox at Fenway Park next weekend, when he'll look to get back in the win column.