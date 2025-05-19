Hunter Dobbins News: Sharp in no-decision

Dobbins did not factor into the decision in Monday's 3-1 victory over the Mets, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over 4.2 innings. He struck out two.

The rookie right-hander fired just 66 pitches as he was lifted with two runners on in the fifth inning so lefty reliever Justin Wilson could face Francisco Lindor. The lone blemish on Dobbins' line came earlier in the third via a Tyrone Taylor RBI single. Dobbins looks like he's going to stick in the Boston rotation given that he's pitched to a respectable 3.62 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 25:5 K:BB across 32.1 frames. He currently lines up to make his next start against the Orioles at home this weekend.