MLB DFS Pitcher & Team Stacks Guide for Friday, June 20

Published on June 20, 2025
This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 13-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

Visit RotoWire's MLB Daily Lineups to find out where the hitters slot in!

*No postponements expected

Tonight's large slate brings with it a top-heavy pitching day as our top three projected starters are $10k+ and there are four options in the $9k range. There's a lot to like about Hunter Brown as he's striking out nearly one-third of batters, and the Angels lead the MLB in strikeout percentage. DFS players may flock to Zack Wheeler as well, although his matchup against the Mets is more difficult.

We've also starred Max Fried, Tanner Bibee and Jeffrey Springs in our optimizer. Bibee's $1,900 discount compared to his FanDuel salary makes him a value option that makes it easier to fit a Diamondbacks stack into your lineup. Meanwhile, through 15 starts, Fried has a 1.89 ERA, and even his 2.88 FIP is quite impressive. The Orioles are in the bottom 10 in runs scored, and since Fried is a lefty, he can neutralize almost every good hitter the team has. Note that Hayden Birdsong also ranks well in metrics below.

Atlanta's Didier Fuentes is not in the player pool and the White Sox are going with an opener, so I didn't include them in the

Here's how each pitcher ranks in key categories (less than 10 innings marked as N/A):

PitcherFantasy PointsFIPK%Opponent K%
Hunter Brown1231
Zack Wheeler24219
Max Fried3584
Zac Gallen420102
Joe Ryan57514
Nick Pivetta66624
Tanner Bibee7191315
Jack Flaherty81249
MacKenzie Gore93116
Shane Baz1017127
Hayden Birdsong11973
Jacob Misiorowski12N/AN/A13
Clayton Kershaw1381822
Yusei Kikuchi14111117
Spencer Turnbull15N/AN/A5
Hunter Dobbins16101710
Jeffrey Springs17141511
Brady Singer18131618
Andre Pallante1915196
Blade Tidwell20N/AN/A20
Michael Lorenzen21181423
Tomoyuki Sugano2216208
Janson Junk231912
Austin Gomber24N/AN/A21

Analyzing Team Stack Rankings for Maximum DFS Impact

Here is how each team ranks in implied runs, BABIP (batting average on balls in play) and how popular we expect each team stack to be in GPPs:

TeamImplied RunsBABIPStack Popularity
Diamondbacks7.520High
Yankees6.811High
Blue Jays6.014High
Phillies5.77High
Cardinals5.42Medium
Braves5.412Medium
Dodgers5.49Medium
Astros5.04High
Twins5.013Medium
Guardians5.025High
Padres4.615Medium
Rockies4.618High
Rays4.51Medium
Athletics4.510Low
Tigers4.35Low
Giants4.321Low
Marlins4.06Low
Reds4.08High
Red Sox3.63Medium
White Sox3.424Medium
Brewers3.419Low
Angels3.426Low
Royals3.317Medium
Mets3.222Low
Nationals3.023Medium
Orioles2.716Low

My primary team stack targets

Guardians vs. LHP Springs (4.57 FIP, 19.2 K%). Key pieces: David Fry, Gabriel Urias, Lane Thomas, Jose Ramirez, Steven Kwan

Diamondbacks vs. LHP Gomber (career 4.69 FIP and 18.3 K%). Key pieces: Josh Naylor, Ketel Marte, Randal Grichuk, Lourdes Gurriel, Eugenio Suarez

Rockies vs. RHP Gallen (4.90 FIP, 1.6 HR/9). Key pieces: Hunter Goodman, Ryan McMahon, Mickey Moniak, Tyler Freeman, Jordan Beck

Reds vs. RHP Pallante (4.58 FIP, 16.3 K%). Key pieces: Spencer Steer, Gavin Lux, Elly De La Cruz, TJ Friedl, Tyler Stephenson

Key Matchups and Batter vs. Pitcher Insights for DFS Success

Notable hitter matchups against the opposing starter today:

For up-to-the-minute updates on injuries, lineups, roster changes and more, head to RotoWire's Fantasy Baseball News & Latest MLB Updates or follow @RotoWireMLB on X.

