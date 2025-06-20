This article is part of our DFS MLB series.

Top DFS Pitching and Team Stacking Strategies for DraftKings

In this article, I'm going to take a deeper dive into pitching and team stacking options. Let's take a look at our optimizer's rankings of the pitchers for the DraftKings 13-game main slate, sorted by projected fantasy points.

*No postponements expected

Tonight's large slate brings with it a top-heavy pitching day as our top three projected starters are $10k+ and there are four options in the $9k range. There's a lot to like about Hunter Brown as he's striking out nearly one-third of batters, and the Angels lead the MLB in strikeout percentage. DFS players may flock to Zack Wheeler as well, although his matchup against the Mets is more difficult.

We've also starred Max Fried, Tanner Bibee and Jeffrey Springs in our optimizer. Bibee's $1,900 discount compared to his FanDuel salary makes him a value option that makes it easier to fit a Diamondbacks stack into your lineup. Meanwhile, through 15 starts, Fried has a 1.89 ERA, and even his 2.88 FIP is quite impressive. The Orioles are in the bottom 10 in runs scored, and since Fried is a lefty, he can neutralize almost every good hitter the team has. Note that Hayden Birdsong also ranks well in metrics below.

Atlanta's Didier Fuentes is not in the player pool and the White Sox are going with an opener, so I didn't include them in the