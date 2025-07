Goodman went 2-for-3 with a walk Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Goodman went 7-for-21 while getting on base at a .364 clip across five games during the Rockies' homestand, tallying four RBI and two runs scored. He also struck out eight times, a larger trend across July for Goodman, as he has a 31.6 percent strikeout rate across 57 plate appearances.