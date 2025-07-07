Hunter Greene Injury: Avoids major setback

The team announced Monday that Greene's MRI didn't reveal any significant damage, and manager Terry Francona noted the right-hander is likely experiencing fatigue, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Greene was scheduled to make a start with Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, but the outing was put on hold after he felt tightness in his right groin. However, the club was pleased with the MRI results, and Francona indicated that Greene could be lacking confidence that his body will hold up. "He's still feeling it at times. I think there's not a lot of confidence there yet," said Francona. "I think it feels fatigued. We want to do the right thing. Sometimes, it's very difficult. That's why we got the MRI. You ask somebody to go out there, let it loose and go 100 mph, you don't want them worrying about something." While further imaging brought positive news, the Reds are expected to give Greene some more time during his rehab assignment to ensure he's back at full strength before bringing him back from the 15-day injured list.