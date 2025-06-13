Hunter Greene Injury: Back soreness addressed

The second opinion Greene received on his right groin strain Friday reinforced the initial diagnosis, though he also received an epidural for back soreness that surfaced during his last start, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The right-hander landed on the shelf in early June due to the groin strain, and he appears to have avoided a serious injury. Greene will have one more meeting with doctors in Los Angeles to determine a recovery timeline, so he still seems likely to be out for at least another couple of weeks.