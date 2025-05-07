Hunter Greene Injury: Exits with injury

Greene was removed from his start Wednesday against Atlanta due to a right groin injury, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Greene made it through three innings with six strikeouts and zero runs scored against him, but he seemingly injured himself while warming up ahead of the fourth. The Reds' training staff will take a closer look at him to determine the severity of his injury, and there should be an update on his status in the near future. As of now, the 25-year-old righty is lined up to make his next start against the White Sox on Tuesday.