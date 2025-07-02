Hunter Greene Injury: Faces five batters in live BP

Greene (groin/back) threw one inning and 20 pitches in a live batting practice session Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Greene faced five hitters during the workout and said afterward that he felt strong, according to Goldsmith. The right-hander is expected to face hitters again in Philadelphia this weekend, and if all goes well, he could be cleared to make a rehab start early next week. Assuming he remains free of setbacks in his recovery from a right groin strain, Greene has an outside chance of pitching in the Reds' final series of the first half next weekend versus the Rockies, though Cincinnati will most likely wait until after the All-Star break to activate him from the injured list. Greene has been on the shelf since June 4 with a right groin strain and a sore back.