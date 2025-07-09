Hunter Greene Injury: Facing uncertain timetable

Reds manager Terry Francona said Wednesday that Greene (groin) is headed to the team's spring training facility to continue his rehab, and "there's no roadmap" for the next step in the pitcher's progression, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Greene recently suffered a setback with his right groin strain, and while an MRI didn't reveal a new injury, he is still feeling symptoms. The Reds want Greene to feel totally healthy and confident his groin issue is behind him, so the club will proceed cautiously with the pitcher's rehab. Greene has been shelved twice this season with the groin problem and has not pitched since early June.