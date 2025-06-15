Hunter Greene Injury: Heading to Arizona for rehab
Greene (groin/back) will head to Goodyear (Ariz.) for rehab and treatment, MLB.com reports.
A recent MRI confirmed Greene has a Grade 1 groin strain, and the right-hander was given an epidural for the back. Grade 1 is the mildest of the groin strains, which might indicate a minimum stay on the 15-day injured list, but the back causes an undetermined recovery time. He's eligible to return June 27, but his return could push out to early July.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now