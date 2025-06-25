Hunter Greene Injury: Nearing bullpen session

Greene (groin/back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session when the Reds are in Boston early next week, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The right-hander is working his way back from a groin strain and back soreness, and he's recently been receiving treatment and gong through rehab work at the team's facility in Arizona. Greene has been sidelined just over three weeks, so it'll likely take some time for him to build his throwing program back up. He seems likely to be out at least through the All-Star break, which ends July 18.