Hunter Greene Injury: Starting assignment Tuesday

Greene (groin/back) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Louisville on Tuesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Greene felt good after facing live hitters for the first time Wednesday, so the Reds will give him the green light to begin playing in minor-league games. The 25-year-old right-hander still has a chance to start the Reds' final game before the All-Star break if Tuesday proves to be his only minor-league outing. Otherwise, he'll likely aim to return shortly after the second half of the season begins.