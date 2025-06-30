Hunter Greene Injury: Throwing bullpen session Wednesday

Greene (groin/back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Wednesday, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

Greene will throw again this weekend and, if all goes well, should begin a rehab assignment sometime next week. The right-hander has been sidelined for the bulk of June due to a groin strain and back soreness. If Greene progresses as hoped, he could be ready to rejoin the Reds' rotation around mid-July.