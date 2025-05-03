Hunter Greene News: Logs 12 punchouts in win

Greene (4-2) earned the win against Washington on Friday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out 12 batters across six innings.

Friday wasn't the most efficient outing of Greene's career, as he needed 114 pitches to make it through six frames, but it's hard to complain about your starter averaging two strikeouts per inning. The only blemish on his record came via a Josh Bell home run in the fifth inning, but the Reds had already put up five runs of their own to ensure Greene would collect his fourth win in his last five starts. He'll look to make it three in a row in Atlanta next week.