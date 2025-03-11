Hunter Greene News: Strong fourth spring start

Greene allowed one run on two hits with no walks while striking out five in Monday's spring start against the Padres.

Greene, recently tabbed to start Opening Day, was impressive in his fourth Cactus League start. His lone blemish was a first-pitch fastball to open the fourth inning that Fernando Tatis hammered over the wall in center field. Greene went on to retire the next three batters via the strikeout. "He got me on one pitch," Greene said of Tatis to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com. "I had 49 pitches, it was one pitch. If that pitch or that hit derails me, there's a problem. You just get back on the horse and I was able to do that." Other than the home run, Greene got ahead of batters and was pleased with his secondary offerings against many San Diego regulars. The right-hander had a couple of shaky outings to begin spring ball but dialed it in over the last two, allowing one run, four hits and one walk while striking out 11 over the last eight innings.