Hunter Harvey Injury: Still dealing with sore shoulder

Harvey (right teres major strain) is still dealing with soreness in his shoulder, the Kansas City Star reports. "He's not throwing off the mound and he is continuing to play catch to keep his arm going. But we need to get all the symptoms out of there before we progress," said manager Matt Quatraro.

Harvey landed on the 15-day injured list April 11 due to a right teres major strain. He progressed enough in his recovery to throw bullpen sessions, but suffered a setback when experiencing soreness May 7. It sounds like he's a long ways away from getting back into a game.