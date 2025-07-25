Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Hunter Harvey headshot

Hunter Harvey News: Returns from IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 25, 2025

The Royals activated Harvey (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Harvey hasn't pitched in the big leagues since April 7 due to a shoulder strain, but he appeared in three rehab games and is ready to return to the Royals' bullpen. Harvey was off to a hot start this season, registering a 0.00 ERA, 0.19 WHIP and 7:0 K:BB across 5.1 innings prior to his injury. Harvey should slot back in as a top setup man for Kansas City.

Hunter Harvey
Kansas City Royals
