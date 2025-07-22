Hyeseong Kim News: Drives in two, swipes bag

Kim went 1-for-4 with two RBI and one stolen base in Tuesday's 10-7 loss to the Twins.

Kim was just 1-for-10 with two strikeouts over four games coming out of the All-Star break. While it wasn't a multi-hit performance, Kim supplied a two-run single in the sixth inning -- he had been limited to just one RBI across his last 20 contests. He's now batting .317 with a .782 OPS, two home runs, 15 RBI, 17 runs scored and 12 steals across 133 plate appearances. Kim continues to occupy a strong-side platoon role at second base.