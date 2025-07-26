Ian Happ News: Belts solo homer

Happ went 2-for-3 with a walk, a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Cubs' 6-1 win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Happ put the Cubs on the board in the seventh inning with a solo home run off Jordan Leasure and crossed home plate for a second time after Matt Shaw drew a bases-loaded walk in the eighth. Although Happ has struggled at the plate this summer, he has reached base safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 9-for-34 (.265) with five walks, six runs, two home runs and four RBI over that span.