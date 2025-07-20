Ian Happ News: Hits 13th home run Saturday

Happ went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 6-0 win over the Red Sox.

Happ hit his 13th home run of the season and first since June 25 in the eighth inning against Boston reliever Chris Murphy. While the veteran outfielder has been mired in a slump since the beginning of June, he is now riding a modest four-game hitting streak, which includes hits in each of Chicago's two contests coming out of the All-Star break. Happ will need to string together a few more good games to truly break his slump, though his track record suggests he's capable of second-half surges.