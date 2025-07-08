Ian Seymour News: Back in majors

The Rays recalled Seymour from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.

Seymour received his first taste of the majors in June and was sent back to Durham after covering two scoreless frames in his big-league debut. The left-hander has a 2.62 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 104:20 K:BB across 86 innings while working as a starter at Triple-A this season, though he's likely to work out of the bullpen while up with Tampa Bay.