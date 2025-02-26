Ian Seymour News: Depth option for Tampa Bay

Seymour completed two scoreless innings while striking out two and walking one in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game.

Seymour had an impressive spring debut, striking out Jarren Duran and Alex Bregman while also retiring Triston Casas and Trevor Story. Seymour is unlikely to start the season in the Rays' rotation, but he was added to the 40-man roster this offseason. He should be a top option to make spot starts if injuries occur.