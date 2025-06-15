Isaac Paredes Injury: Sitting again Sunday
Paredes (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Manager Joe Espada said after Paredes suffered the hamstring injury Thursday that the third baseman could miss a few additional games, so it's not a significant surprise he's on the bench Sunday for a third straight contest. Luis Guillorme is starting at the hot corner in the series finale versus Minnesota.
