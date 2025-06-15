Menu
Isaac Paredes headshot

Isaac Paredes Injury: Sitting again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 15, 2025 at 11:14am

Paredes (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Manager Joe Espada said after Paredes suffered the hamstring injury Thursday that the third baseman could miss a few additional games, so it's not a significant surprise he's on the bench Sunday for a third straight contest. Luis Guillorme is starting at the hot corner in the series finale versus Minnesota.

Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
