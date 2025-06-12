Isaac Paredes Injury: Suffers apparent leg injury
Paredes exited Thursday's game against the White Sox after appearing to suffer a left leg injury, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.
Paredes was running hard down the line trying to beat out a double play in the seventh inning and was seen walking gingerly afterward. He was removed from the game in the top half of the eighth inning, though the severity of the issue is unclear. Mauricio Dubon took over at third base.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now