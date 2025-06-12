Menu
Isaac Paredes headshot

Isaac Paredes Injury: Suffers left hamstring injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 12, 2025

Paredes was pulled from Thursday's game against the White Sox due to a left hamstring injury, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Paredes was running hard down the first base line in an attempt beat out a double play ball in the seventh inning. Manager Joe Espada didn't provide much additional information but shared that the club would know more Friday.

Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros
