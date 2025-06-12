Isaac Paredes Injury: Suffers left hamstring injury
Paredes was pulled from Thursday's game against the White Sox due to a left hamstring injury, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Paredes was running hard down the first base line in an attempt beat out a double play ball in the seventh inning. Manager Joe Espada didn't provide much additional information but shared that the club would know more Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now