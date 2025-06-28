Isaac Paredes News: Belts 17th long ball

Paredes went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a hit-by-pitch in Saturday's loss to the Cubs.

Paredes' homer was a 328-foot poke to left field that didn't make much of an impact on the final outcome, but it counts all the same in fantasy box scores. The long ball ended a six-game stretch without an RBI for the infielder, who went just 4-for-19 with no extra-base hits during that span. Despite that mini slump, Paredes is up to a healthy 17 homers and 46 RBI on the season, and he leads Houston in both categories.