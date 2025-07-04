Isaac Paredes News: Goes yard in huge win

Paredes went 1-for-5 with a solo home run, a walk and an additional run scored in Friday's 18-1 win over the Dodgers.

He took Ben Casparius' first pitch of the game over the fence in left field. Paredes has gone 10-for-31 (.323) with two homers, three RBI and five runs scored over his last seven games. The infielder has looked good out of the leadoff spot since Jeremy Pena (ribs) landed on the injured list. Paredes has a .255/.357/.468 slash line with 18 homers, 48 RBI, 46 runs scored, no stolen bases, 11 doubles and one triple through 84 contests. His steady plate discipline makes him a viable leadoff hitter, though he shouldn't be expected to show any speed while atop the lineup.