Isaac Paredes News: Reaches base four times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 18, 2025

Paredes went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two walks and a run scored Tuesday against the Athletics.

Paredes sat out Houston's weekend series against the Twins due to a hamstring injury but has now started two straight contests. He chipped in to a 13-run offensive explosion for Houston on Tuesday while collecting his fourth extra-base hit in his last four starts. In 12 games since the beginning of June, Paredes has four homers, 12 RBI and eight runs scored, continuing his strong performance this season.

Isaac Paredes
Houston Astros
