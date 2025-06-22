Isaac Paredes News: Sitting Sunday

Paredes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

The 26-year-old started the past six contests after missing a couple games due to a hamstring strain, and manager Joe Espada said that Paredes is sitting Sunday since the team is taking a cautious approach with him coming off the injury, per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. Luis Guillorme will fill in at the hot corner and bat ninth in the series finale.