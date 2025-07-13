Isaac Paredes News: Two hits atop order Sunday

Paredes went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles in Sunday's 5-1 loss to the Rangers.

Since Jeremy Pena (rib) landed on the injured list in late June, Paredes has stepped in as Houston's leadoff man. He's served as the Astros' table setter for each of the last 14 games, batting .293 with three home runs, nine runs and four RBI during that stretch. Paredes was recently named to his second straight All-Star team, but the Astros announced Sunday that the 26-year-old won't participate in the Midsummer Classic while he tends to a family matter, per Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle. Manager Joe Espada said he expects Paredes to rejoin the team in advance of its first game of the second half Friday in Seattle.