Isaiah Campbell News: Sent out to minor-league camp

The Red Sox reassigned Campbell to minor-league camp Monday.

Along with right-handers Austin Adams and Noah Davis, Campbell was one of three relievers competing for a spot in the Opening Day bullpen who was cut from big-league camp Monday. Campbell missed most of the 2024 season due to arm injuries but made eight appearances out of the Boston bullpen, logging a 16.20 ERA and 2.40 WHIP over 6.2 innings.