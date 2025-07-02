Isiah Kiner-Falefa News: Drives in pair in win

Kiner‑Falefa went 1‑for‑3 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5‑0 win over the Cardinals.

Kiner-Falefa came through in a big spot, lining a two-run single in the seventh inning to extend the lead. The hit was his sixth in the past five games and continued a productive stretch in which the 30-year-old has gone 7-for-24 (.292) with a triple and three RBI over his last seven contests entering Wednesday.