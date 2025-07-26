Menu
Jac Caglianone Injury: Lands on IL with hamstring strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 26, 2025

The Royals placed Caglianone on the 10-day injured list Saturday due to a left hamstring strain.

Caglianone was pulled after two innings in the first game of Saturday's twin bill versus Cleveland after hurting his hamstring while running to first base. He went 0-for-1 in the contest and is batting .190 (4-for-21) since the All-Star break. It's not yet clear how much time Caglianone will need to miss, but while he's out, Randal Grichuk -- who Kansas City acquired in a trade with Arizona on Saturday -- could take most of the starts in right field.

Jac Caglianone
Kansas City Royals
