Jack Dreyer News: Opening for Dodgers on Tuesday
Dreyer will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher in Tuesday's game versus the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
It will be the fourth opener assignment this season for Dreyer, who has allowed a total of four runs over 5.1 innings across his first three times opening a game. Matt Sauer is a good bet to serve as a bulk reliever for the Dodgers on Tuesday.
