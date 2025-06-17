Menu
TEST Fantasy Home
Fantasy Baseball
Jack Dreyer headshot

Jack Dreyer News: Opening for Dodgers on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 17, 2025

Dreyer will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher in Tuesday's game versus the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It will be the fourth opener assignment this season for Dreyer, who has allowed a total of four runs over 5.1 innings across his first three times opening a game. Matt Sauer is a good bet to serve as a bulk reliever for the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Jack Dreyer
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now