Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Dreyer headshot

Jack Dreyer News: Serving as opener Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 5, 2025 at 12:40pm

Dreyer will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher in Monday's game against the Marlins, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Ben Casparius is expected to eat the bulk of the innings in relief, but he'll be preceded by Dreyer. The left-handed Dreyer has been excellent on the whole this season but has struggled lately, allowing six runs over his last four appearances.

Jack Dreyer
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now