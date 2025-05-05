Jack Dreyer News: Serving as opener Monday
Dreyer will serve as the Dodgers' opening pitcher in Monday's game against the Marlins, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.
Ben Casparius is expected to eat the bulk of the innings in relief, but he'll be preceded by Dreyer. The left-handed Dreyer has been excellent on the whole this season but has struggled lately, allowing six runs over his last four appearances.
