Jack Dreyer News: Will be opening pitcher Monday
Dreyer will serve as the opening pitcher in Monday's tilt versus the Diamondbacks, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.
Dreyer has thrown as many as three innings in an appearance this season and went two frames his last time out versus the Angels, so he could offer more length than your typical opener. Landon Knack is slated to eat the bulk of the innings as the Dodgers' primary pitcher in the series opener.
