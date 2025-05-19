Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Dreyer headshot

Jack Dreyer News: Will be opening pitcher Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2025

Dreyer will serve as the opening pitcher in Monday's tilt versus the Diamondbacks, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports.

Dreyer has thrown as many as three innings in an appearance this season and went two frames his last time out versus the Angels, so he could offer more length than your typical opener. Landon Knack is slated to eat the bulk of the innings as the Dodgers' primary pitcher in the series opener.

Jack Dreyer
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now