Jack Flaherty News: Early hook in loss

Flaherty (5-10) took the loss against the Pirates on Monday, allowing three runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts over three innings.

Flaherty generated 10 whiffs on 78 pitches but struggled with traffic, allowing at least two baserunners in every inning and surrendering three runs in the second. Despite the rocky outing, the 29-year-old has now yielded three earned runs or fewer with at least six punchouts in five straight starts. He'll take a 4.77 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 130:43 K:BB across 103.2 innings into a home matchup with the Blue Jays.