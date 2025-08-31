Flaherty was crushed for eight runs over five frames against the Royals in his previous start, but he fared much better against the same offense Saturday. The right-hander gave up just one run -- on a solo shot by Maikel Garcia in the fourth frame -- and finished one out shy of a quality start. It was a fitting end to what has been a very inconsistent August for the veteran hurler -- he surrendered five-plus runs in three starts while giving giving up one or zero runs in each of his other three outings.