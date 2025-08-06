Flaherty allowed runs in four separate innings and struggled to locate, throwing just 49 of 82 pitches for strikes while generating only four whiffs. The 29-year-old entered the contest with back-to-back quality starts and a 2.40 ERA over three outings since the All-Star break, but Wednesday marked the fifth time he's allowed five or more runs this season. He owns a 4.56 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 147:48 K:BB across 120.1 innings and will look to rebound in a road matchup with the White Sox early next week.