Most of the damage against Flaherty came in the third inning, when Kansas City scored six runs after stringing together seven straight two-out hits. It was a disappointing outing overall for Flaherty after the right-hander held the Astros scoreless over seven frames his last time out. Flaherty's ERA sits at 4.87 through 26 starts (136.2 innings) this season with a 1.30 WHIP and 165:50 K:BB. He'll look to turn things around in his next outing, tentatively scheduled as a rematch with the Royals in Kansas City next week.