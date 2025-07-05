Jack Kochanowicz News: Goes 5.1 frames in no-decision

Kochanowicz allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 5.1 innings in a no-decision against Toronto on Saturday.

Kochanowicz yielded three runs through three innings before settling down and holding Toronto hitless and scoreless for the rest of his outing. Despite the strong finish, the right-hander failed to complete six frames for the seventh straight time. Kochanowicz also registered his usual low strikeout total -- he's now punched out two or fewer batters in three straight starts and has just 62 Ks through 91.1 frames on the campaign. His profile isn't an appealing one in fantasy, but Kochanowicz has at least managed to hold down a rotation spot throughout the season. His final start before the All-Star break lines up to come at home against Texas.